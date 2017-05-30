NYC becomes latest city to cut ties with Wells Fargo
New York City is cutting back its ties with Wells Fargo, making it the latest major city or state government to suspend its business relationship with the bank following its sales practices scandal. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Comptroller Scott Stringer said Wednesday they will vote as members of the city's Banking Commission to bar city agencies from renewing or expanding existing contracts with the bank.
