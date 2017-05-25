Nike Shares Indicated Lower In Premar...

Nike Shares Indicated Lower In Premarket Trading Following DUI Arrest of Tiger Woods

Nike Inc. shares were indicated lower in premarket trading following the arrest of one of its most famous celebrity endorsers, Tiger Woods, on suspicion of driving under the influence late Monday in Florida. Woods was arrested by Palm Beach County Police near his home in Jupiter at around 3am local time, according to law enforcement reports, and released on his own recognizance a few hours later.

