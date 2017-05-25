Nike Shares Indicated Lower In Premarket Trading Following DUI Arrest of Tiger Woods
Nike Inc. shares were indicated lower in premarket trading following the arrest of one of its most famous celebrity endorsers, Tiger Woods, on suspicion of driving under the influence late Monday in Florida. Woods was arrested by Palm Beach County Police near his home in Jupiter at around 3am local time, according to law enforcement reports, and released on his own recognizance a few hours later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|10 hr
|John
|28
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|Sun
|adeogun
|799
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Sat
|preciousmetalect
|2
|Global Cationic Starch Market Forecast 2012-2022
|Sat
|preciousmetalect
|2
|Global Vanillin Market Research Report 2017
|May 27
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Textile Auxiliary Market Research Report...
|May 27
|qyrtina
|1
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC