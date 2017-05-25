Netflix Should Be Looking Over Its Sh...

Netflix Should Be Looking Over Its Shoulder; Facebook May Want to Kill It

By all indications, Facebook is dropping strong clues it wants to launch its own video on demand service, and do so very soon. Facebook is prepared to pay as much as $250,000 per episode for its planned original video initiative, Reuters reported this week.

Chicago, IL

