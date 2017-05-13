Nations race to contain widespread ha...

Nations race to contain widespread hacking

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

People use computers at a cyber cafe in Taipei, Taiwan. A "ransomware" cyberattack hit computers in 99 countries with the attacker demanding 300 US dollars in bitcoin to decrypt the files.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Buffalo church is shielding undocumented i... 6 hr spytheweb 2
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) 10 hr Hateromanians 205
News How the Election Has Affected the Credit Markets 13 hr monica0898 1
News Amazon Is So Dominant in This One Market Apple ... 13 hr monica0898 1
will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09) Sat Ottawa 229
2017 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Protein Mar... May 12 marketresearch 1
News From Comcast To Amazon: Companies Set To Win, L... May 11 pms 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,648 • Total comments across all topics: 281,016,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC