Muslims United For Manchester Is Raising Money For Victims Of The Terror Attack
ISIS has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed at least 22 people, including children, and wounded nearly 50 others at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England on Monday night. It's the latest attack in a string of tragedies perpetrated by the Islamic extremist group, which has staged more than 140 attacks in 29 countries, killing at least 2,000 people, since it became active in 2014 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fast Company.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|12 hr
|DumpKilla
|23
|Punk Devil Fashion Dress Clothing For Party,Ste...
|18 hr
|Andymolly
|1
|Aluminum Collapsible Tubes Production Line, Ext...
|Tue
|altubecan
|1
|High Speed Tubes Line, Aluminum Collapsible Tub...
|Tue
|altubecan
|1
|Aluminum Tubes Line, Aluminum Can Line China Su...
|Tue
|altubecan
|1
|Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12)
|May 18
|Brain Cancer
|41
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC