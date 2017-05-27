Mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick ki...

Mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick killed in boat accident

Bonnie Kalanick, the mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has died in a boating accident. Kalanick's father, Donald, was injured and is in serious condition.

