Minority advocates say Trumpa s budge...

Minority advocates say Trumpa s budget will hurt their causes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

In this May 23, 2017 photo, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney holds up a copy of President Donald Trump's proposed fiscal 2018 federal budget as he speaks to members of the media in the Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Advocates for minority communities say President Donald Trump's budget proposal answers the question he famously posed to black Americans during his campaign: “What the hell do you have to lose?” His $4.1 trillion plan for the budget year beginning Oct. 1 generally proposes deep cuts in safety net programs, including Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) 5 hr adeogun 799
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... Sat preciousmetalect 2
Global Cationic Starch Market Forecast 2012-2022 Sat preciousmetalect 2
Global Vanillin Market Research Report 2017 Sat qyrtina 1
Global Textile Auxiliary Market Research Report... Sat qyrtina 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Sat Jack 27
News 10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules May 26 whackerblaster 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Cuba
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,358,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC