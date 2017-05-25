Minority advocates say Trumpa s budget will hurt their causes

In this May 23, 2017 photo, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney holds up a copy of President Donald Trump's proposed fiscal 2018 federal budget as he speaks to members of the media in the Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Advocates for minority communities say President Donald Trump's budget proposal answers the question he famously posed to black Americans during his campaign: “What the hell do you have to lose?” His $4.1 trillion plan for the budget year beginning Oct. 1 generally proposes deep cuts in safety net programs, including Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.