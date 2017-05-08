Menlo Park woman arrested on attempte...

Menlo Park woman arrested on attempted murder charge

17 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A stabbing in the Belle Haven neighborhood early Monday sent a husband to the hospital with non-fatal injuries and landed his wife behind bars, police said. Officers responded to a medical call at 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Terminal Avenue.

