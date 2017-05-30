Men probing Ivanka Trump brands in Ch...

Men probing Ivanka Trump brands in China arrested, missing

A man investigating working conditions at a Chinese company that produces Ivanka Trump-brand shoes has been arrested and two others are missing, the arrested man's wife and an advocacy group said Tuesday. Hua Haifeng was accused of illegal surveillance, according to his wife, Deng Guilian, who said the police called her Tuesday afternoon.

