Men probing Ivanka Trump brands in China arrested, missing
A man investigating working conditions at a Chinese company that produces Ivanka Trump-brand shoes has been arrested and two others are missing, the arrested man's wife and an advocacy group said Tuesday. Hua Haifeng was accused of illegal surveillance, according to his wife, Deng Guilian, who said the police called her Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|basketball arcade machine
|2 hr
|sky5216
|1
|tagade ride for sale
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|Octopus Ride For Sale
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|6 hr
|Jack
|29
|gothic clothing
|11 hr
|Andymolly
|1
|Tiger Woods Arrested In Connection With DUI Cha...
|12 hr
|sTan
|1
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|Sun
|adeogun
|799
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC