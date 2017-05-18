Mattis on recent US military deaths: ...

Mattis on recent US military deaths: 'They're not part of a...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A US Navy SEAL was killed and two other special-operations troops were wounded while advising and assisting a Somali-led mission about 40 miles west of the country's capital earlier this month. The SEAL, 38-year-old Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken, was the first American to die in combat in Somalia since 1993.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 6 hr Rican 21
News Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12) May 18 Brain Cancer 41
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May 17 ACopple 1
Sales Market Report: Global Storefront Glass Ma... May 17 qyrtina 1
Global Smart Glass and Window Market Research R... May 17 qyrtina 1
Professional Survey Report about Protection Con... May 17 qyrtina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,192,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC