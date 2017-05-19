Manchester Shopping Center Evacuated, Reopened, As Shoppers Panic

People were seen running from Manchester's busiest shopping center on Tuesday, in panic after a security scare which immediately led to the Arndale Center to be evacuated, hours after a bombing at a pop concert in the city which left 22 people dead and 59 injured. At first witnesses were reported saying they heard a big bang, but later police reopened the center saying they had found an unattended parcel at the scene.

