Manchester Shopping Center Evacuated ...

Manchester Shopping Center Evacuated Following 'Loud Bang'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

A shopping center in the British city of Manchester, the scene of Monday night's suicide bombing, has been evacuated following what has been described as a "loud bang." The Daily Mail reported a witness describing a loud bang, which was followed by crowds of people seen exiting the Arndale shopping center in a panic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aluminum Collapsible Tubes Production Line, Ext... 11 hr altubecan 1
High Speed Tubes Line, Aluminum Collapsible Tub... 11 hr altubecan 1
Aluminum Tubes Line, Aluminum Can Line China Su... 11 hr altubecan 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Sun Rican 21
News Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12) May 18 Brain Cancer 41
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May 17 ACopple 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,195 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC