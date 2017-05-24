Manchester Police Arrest 3 Men In Con...

Manchester Police Arrest 3 Men In Connection With Concert Bombing

Yesterday

Manchester Police have arrested another three men in connection with the investigation into Monday night's bombing that killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert. That brings the total arrests to four after police on Tuesday brought in a 23-year-old man.

Chicago, IL

