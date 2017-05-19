Manchester Bombing: Death Toll Rises to 22, Police Consider Attack a 'Terrorist Incident'
The deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena late Monday has now claimed 22 lives and is being treated as a terrorist incident, a spokesman for the Greater Manchester Police has confirmed. Police say the attacker died at the scene of the incident, which took place around 10:33 BST Monday at the end of a pop concert in central Manchester, about 160 miles north west of London.
