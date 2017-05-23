Man who admitted setting 2 people on fire faces murder count
This booking photo provided by Baltimore County, Md. Police shows Christopher Harrison Jr. Harrison pleaded guilty to assault after setting two men on fire is facing new charges after both men died more than a year after the crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|3 hr
|rockdumps
|22
|Aluminum Collapsible Tubes Production Line, Ext...
|18 hr
|altubecan
|1
|High Speed Tubes Line, Aluminum Collapsible Tub...
|18 hr
|altubecan
|1
|Aluminum Tubes Line, Aluminum Can Line China Su...
|18 hr
|altubecan
|1
|Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12)
|May 18
|Brain Cancer
|41
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC