Man Arrested On Charges Of False Fitbit Tender Offer
A man was arrested Friday for manipulating Fitbit stock with a fake tender offer, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced . Civil charges also were filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Robert Murray, a Virginia man who is alleged to have used the SEC's Edgar system to lodge a fictitious tender offer for the watchmaker.
