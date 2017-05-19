Man Arrested On Charges Of False Fitb...

Man Arrested On Charges Of False Fitbit Tender Offer

15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A man was arrested Friday for manipulating Fitbit stock with a fake tender offer, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced . Civil charges also were filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Robert Murray, a Virginia man who is alleged to have used the SEC's Edgar system to lodge a fictitious tender offer for the watchmaker.

Chicago, IL

