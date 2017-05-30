Kathy Griffin, fired by CNN over Trum...

Kathy Griffin, fired by CNN over Trump video, also dropped by Squatty Potty

There are 1 comment on the LA Daily News story from 2 hrs ago, titled Kathy Griffin, fired by CNN over Trump video, also dropped by Squatty Potty. In it, LA Daily News reports that:

Kathy Griffin's video showing her holding what was meant to look like President Donald Trump's severed head has resulted in a lost endorsement deal and at least one club engagement for the comedian. Griffin has apologized, conceding that the brief video, which she originally described as an “artsy fartsy statement” mocking the commander in chief, was “too disturbing” and wasn't funny.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Proxynus

Since: May 17

3

Cartersville, GA

#1 1 hr ago
I don't know how to feel about this quite yet.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Disney's 'Guardians' Sequel Blasts to $800 Mill... 1 hr Proxynus 1
basketball arcade machine 12 hr sky5216 1
tagade ride for sale 13 hr sky5216 1
Octopus Ride For Sale 13 hr sky5216 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 16 hr Jack 29
gothic clothing 20 hr Andymolly 1
News Tiger Woods Arrested In Connection With DUI Cha... 21 hr sTan 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,420,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC