There are on the LA Daily News story from 2 hrs ago, titled Kathy Griffin, fired by CNN over Trump video, also dropped by Squatty Potty. In it, LA Daily News reports that:

Kathy Griffin's video showing her holding what was meant to look like President Donald Trump's severed head has resulted in a lost endorsement deal and at least one club engagement for the comedian. Griffin has apologized, conceding that the brief video, which she originally described as an “artsy fartsy statement” mocking the commander in chief, was “too disturbing” and wasn't funny.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at LA Daily News.