Kashkari adds to dovish caution on rate hikes at Fed
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday that while the U.S. economy is closer now than it was in March to full employment, he still does not know "if we are there yet," and that the recent decline in core inflation is "concerning." Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview at Reuters in New York February 17, 2016.
