Just over 24 hours remain before contract expiration and a threatened strike.

A rare Sunday bargaining session between studio and Writers Guild negotiators ended after just a few hours with the promise of continued negotiations the next day but no time actually set for the talks, as the Monday night contract expiration bears down on an anxious town. The WGA has said it will strike as soon as the contract expires if there's no new deal, but that doesn't preclude a change of heart that could result in an extension to allow continued talks.

