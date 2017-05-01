Just over 24 hours remain before contract expiration and a threatened strike.
A rare Sunday bargaining session between studio and Writers Guild negotiators ended after just a few hours with the promise of continued negotiations the next day but no time actually set for the talks, as the Monday night contract expiration bears down on an anxious town. The WGA has said it will strike as soon as the contract expires if there's no new deal, but that doesn't preclude a change of heart that could result in an extension to allow continued talks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Jmv1991
|9
|REPORT: Many undocumented immigrants recently r...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy...
|Sat
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|10
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Histori...
|Apr 27
|annejagger
|1
|Top Places To Claim Your Business Listings Online!
|Apr 27
|davy
|1
|Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ...
|Apr 27
|SadButTrue
|5
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC