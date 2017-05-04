Just Like Warren Buffett, You Should ...

Just Like Warren Buffett, You Should Also Put IBM's Stock in the Garbage Can and Light It on Fire

Warren Buffett has reportedly slashed his 81 million share stake in IBM by about a third. "I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago when I started buying -- I've revalued it somewhat downward," Buffett said to CNBC .

