Jury convicts Florida co-pilot of operating plane drunk
A Michigan jury has convicted a Florida co-pilot of being drunk while preparing for a charter airline flight last summer. The jury in Grand Rapids federal court convicted 35-year-old Sean Michael Fitzgerald on Friday of operating a common carrier under the influence of alcohol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Cationic Starch Market Forecast 2012-2022
|5 hr
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Vanillin Market Research Report 2017
|5 hr
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Textile Auxiliary Market Research Report...
|5 hr
|qyrtina
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|9 hr
|Jack
|27
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|17 hr
|whackerblaster
|1
|FCC fines Syracuse radio owner $20,000 after 'u... (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|ZIONIST MEDIA CABAL
|4
|The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy Sa...
|Fri
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC