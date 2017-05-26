Jury convicts Florida co-pilot of ope...

Jury convicts Florida co-pilot of operating plane drunk

Read more: Fox News

A Michigan jury has convicted a Florida co-pilot of being drunk while preparing for a charter airline flight last summer. The jury in Grand Rapids federal court convicted 35-year-old Sean Michael Fitzgerald on Friday of operating a common carrier under the influence of alcohol.

Chicago, IL

