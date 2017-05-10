Judge Overrules Prosecutor, Orders Charges Brought Against Conductor in Philly Amtrak Crash
A judge overruled the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office's decision to forgo charges against the conductor responsible for a 2015 Amtrak crash that killed 8 passengers. Judge Marsha Neifield ordered prosecutors to charge Brandon Bostian with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment after meeting with lawyers for the families of some of the deceased.
