John Oliver Calls For FCC Web Site Flood Over Donald Trump Plan To Kill Net Neutrality
In June of 2014, John Oliver 's call to action on the subject of net neutrality , during a Last Week Tonight telecast crashed the Federal Communications Commission's comments system. Three years later, on Sunday, Oliver noted the FCC is back at the same old rannygazoo, trying to scrap net neutrality.
