Japan wakes up to global 'ransomware' cyberattack
Hitachi spokeswoman Yuko Tainiuchi said emails were slow or not getting delivered, and files could not be opened. The company believe the problems are related to the ransomware attack, although no ransom is being demanded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WhiteMenBlackWomen dot o r g - best interracial... (Oct '14)
|12 hr
|coco
|18
|This Buffalo church is shielding undocumented i...
|22 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Hateromanians
|205
|How the Election Has Affected the Credit Markets
|Sun
|monica0898
|1
|Amazon Is So Dominant in This One Market Apple ...
|Sun
|monica0898
|1
|will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09)
|Sat
|Ottawa
|229
|2017 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Protein Mar...
|May 12
|marketresearch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC