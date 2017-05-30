It's Not Every Day You See A Suicide ...

It's Not Every Day You See A Suicide Bomber In A Telecom Ad

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fast Company

While the horrific results of their work are too often in the news, rarely has a suicide bomber been used as a marketing device. Kuwait-based telecom Zain 's new Ramadan ad, however, features one being stopped by his potential victims preaching peace over violence, and it's already gone viral in the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fast Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spinning tea cup rides for sale 7 hr sky5216 1
chair swing rides 7 hr sky5216 1
kiddie train track ride 7 hr sky5216 1
Surf’s Up Ride For Sale 7 hr sky5216 1
For sale water park rides 7 hr sky5216 1
UK Carding Community (May '11) 9 hr problem 7
Global Polyphenols Industry Market Research Rep... 10 hr QYResearchNews 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,730 • Total comments across all topics: 281,438,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC