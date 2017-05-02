Infosys to Hire 10,000 American Worke...

Infosys to Hire 10,000 American Workers After Trump Criticism

11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Infosys Ltd. said it plans to hire 10,000 Americans in the next two years, following criticism from the Trump administration that the company and other outsourcing firms are unfairly taking jobs away from U.S. workers. Infosys, which employs about 200,000 people around the world, will expand its local hiring in the U.S. while adding four hubs to research technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

