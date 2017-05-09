Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya guilty of disobeying top court
India's top court has found wanted tycoon Vijay Mallya guilty of disobeying its order barring him from transferring $40 million to his children. Mallya fled to London last year and has stayed there.
