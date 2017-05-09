Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya guilty of ...

Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya guilty of disobeying top court

India's top court has found wanted tycoon Vijay Mallya guilty of disobeying its order barring him from transferring $40 million to his children. Mallya fled to London last year and has stayed there.

