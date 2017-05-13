How the Election Has Affected the Cre...

How the Election Has Affected the Credit Markets

13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

By Pacific Funds via Iris.xyz The post-U.S. presidential election environment has seen a sharp rally in risk assets and economic optimism. In this note, David Weismiller, portfolio manager for Pacific Asset Management's investment-grade bond strategies, discusses the market environment and current investment positioning.

Chicago, IL

