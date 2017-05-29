How a custom blazer in 90 minutes just might change the apparel business
With its tidy racks of dress shirts, trousers and sweaters, the Ministry of Supply shop on Newbury Street looks, in many ways, similar to other clothing stores. That is, except for the 10-foot-long 3D-knitting machine positioned next to the checkout counter: The one that weighs as much as a car, is outfitted with 4,000 needles and can manufacture a customized blazer in about 90 minutes.
