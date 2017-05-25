Gunmen Kill 28 Christians in Egypt

Gunmen Kill 28 Christians in Egypt

16 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Masked gunmen killed a group of 28 Coptic Christians, while wounding 25 others, who were traveling to a monastery in southern Egypt on Friday. Witnesses say the gunmen opened fire on the group after stopping their bus and other vehicles, according to Reuters .

