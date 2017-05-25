Gunmen Kill 28 Christians in Egypt
Masked gunmen killed a group of 28 Coptic Christians, while wounding 25 others, who were traveling to a monastery in southern Egypt on Friday. Witnesses say the gunmen opened fire on the group after stopping their bus and other vehicles, according to Reuters .
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Cationic Starch Market Forecast 2012-2022
|1 hr
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Vanillin Market Research Report 2017
|2 hr
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Textile Auxiliary Market Research Report...
|2 hr
|qyrtina
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|5 hr
|Jack
|27
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|14 hr
|whackerblaster
|1
|FCC fines Syracuse radio owner $20,000 after 'u... (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|ZIONIST MEDIA CABAL
|4
|The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy Sa...
|23 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC