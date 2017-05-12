Grain mixed, livestock higher

Grain mixed, livestock higher

Read more: Fox News

Wheat for May fell 1 cent at 4.25 a bushel; May corn was up 1.25 cents at 3.61750 a bushel; May oats was off 3.25 cents at $2.46 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 2 cents at $9.54 a bushel. Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

