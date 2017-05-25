GOP candidate in Montana's special election is accused of...
A reporter said he was physically assaulted by Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte on Wednesday, a day before Montana residents could vote him into office. "Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses," tweeted Ben Jacobs, a reporter with The Guardian, who was covering a Gianforte campaign event.
