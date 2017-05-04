Google Settles Italian Tax Fight For ...

Google Settles Italian Tax Fight For $334 Million

Alphabet 's Google unit said Thursday that it will pay $334 million, or 306 million euros to settle an issue with Italy's tax authority. Italian tax police alleged last year that Google had not paid about 1 billion euros of Italian revenue between 2009 and 2013.

