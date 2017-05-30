Goldman under fire for buying Venezuela "hunger bonds"
Venezuela opposition leaders are decrying Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s purchase of bonds from the government of President Nicolas Maduro. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the bank has bought $2.8 billion in bonds from the state-run oil company PDVSA at a steeply discounted price.
