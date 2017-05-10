Global Ransomware Attack Spreads to 99 Countries

A global ransomware attack Friday, apparently based on an exploit developed by the National Security Agency, spread to tens of thousands of computers in 99 countries around the globe, crippling hospitals in Britain, telecom companies in Spain and Russia, and affecting U.S. firms like Federal Express as well, according to multiple reports. The ransomware is being spread by email and uses an exploit of Microsoft software developed by the National Security Agency, the New York Times reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.