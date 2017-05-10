Global Ransomware Attack Spreads to 9...

Global Ransomware Attack Spreads to 99 Countries

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

A global ransomware attack Friday, apparently based on an exploit developed by the National Security Agency, spread to tens of thousands of computers in 99 countries around the globe, crippling hospitals in Britain, telecom companies in Spain and Russia, and affecting U.S. firms like Federal Express as well, according to multiple reports. The ransomware is being spread by email and uses an exploit of Microsoft software developed by the National Security Agency, the New York Times reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09) 7 hr Ottawa 229
2017 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Protein Mar... Fri marketresearch 1
News From Comcast To Amazon: Companies Set To Win, L... Thu pms 1
News Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07) Thu Judydowellb 51
Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12) Wed Cathy 6
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 10 Krc214 10
News Colorado GOP blocks nation's 1st well-mapping r... May 10 UIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO... 3
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC