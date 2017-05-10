Global Ransomware Attack Spreads to 99 Countries
A global ransomware attack Friday, apparently based on an exploit developed by the National Security Agency, spread to tens of thousands of computers in 99 countries around the globe, crippling hospitals in Britain, telecom companies in Spain and Russia, and affecting U.S. firms like Federal Express as well, according to multiple reports. The ransomware is being spread by email and uses an exploit of Microsoft software developed by the National Security Agency, the New York Times reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09)
|7 hr
|Ottawa
|229
|2017 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Protein Mar...
|Fri
|marketresearch
|1
|From Comcast To Amazon: Companies Set To Win, L...
|Thu
|pms
|1
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Judydowellb
|51
|Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12)
|Wed
|Cathy
|6
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Krc214
|10
|Colorado GOP blocks nation's 1st well-mapping r...
|May 10
|UIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC