Ghost of the 1997 Crisis Stalks Hong ...

Ghost of the 1997 Crisis Stalks Hong Kong's Economy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In 1997, the Asian financial crisis touched off a six-year property bust in Hong Kong that shaved more than two-thirds off prices and saddled the city with a stagnant economy and deflation. As Hong Kong gets ready to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its handover to China, which happened just as Asia's crisis began to unfold, that pain seems all but forgotten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 15 hr Rican 21
News Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12) May 18 Brain Cancer 41
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May 17 ACopple 1
Sales Market Report: Global Storefront Glass Ma... May 17 qyrtina 1
Global Smart Glass and Window Market Research R... May 17 qyrtina 1
Professional Survey Report about Protection Con... May 17 qyrtina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,503 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC