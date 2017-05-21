Ghost of the 1997 Crisis Stalks Hong Kong's Economy
In 1997, the Asian financial crisis touched off a six-year property bust in Hong Kong that shaved more than two-thirds off prices and saddled the city with a stagnant economy and deflation. As Hong Kong gets ready to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its handover to China, which happened just as Asia's crisis began to unfold, that pain seems all but forgotten.
