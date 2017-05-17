German prosecutors investigating VW's Mueller over scandal
Stuttgart prosecutors say they're investigating whether Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller, among others, manipulated markets by not releasing information about VW's diesel cheating soon enough. In a statement Wednesday, prosecutors confirmed media reports that Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority filed a complaint in 2016 against executives from Stuttgart-based Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the holding company that controls Volkswagen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|3 hr
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|4 hr
|ACopple
|1
|Sales Market Report: Global Storefront Glass Ma...
|21 hr
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Smart Glass and Window Market Research R...
|22 hr
|qyrtina
|1
|Professional Survey Report about Protection Con...
|22 hr
|qyrtina
|1
|This Buffalo church is shielding undocumented i...
|Tue
|Buck Rohde
|7
|WhiteMenBlackWomen dot o r g - best interracial... (Oct '14)
|May 14
|coco
|18
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC