German prosecutors investigating VW's Mueller over scandal

Stuttgart prosecutors say they're investigating whether Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller, among others, manipulated markets by not releasing information about VW's diesel cheating soon enough. In a statement Wednesday, prosecutors confirmed media reports that Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority filed a complaint in 2016 against executives from Stuttgart-based Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the holding company that controls Volkswagen.

Chicago, IL

