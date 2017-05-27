G7 leaders agree to maintain sanctions on Russia, fight protectionism
The heads of the G7 states meet in Sicily from 26 May until 27 May 2017. Photo by: Michael Kappeler/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images The Group of Seven nations struck deals on sanctions against Russia and global trade, overcoming disputes on two issues that threatened to pit U.S. President Donald Trump against the other six leaders.
