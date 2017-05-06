French Prepare to Vote as Cyber Attack on Macron Probed
French voters are getting ready to vote Sunday in the final round of the country's presidential election after a last-minute twist saw front-runner Emmanuel Macron's campaign fall victim to a hacking attack. Just minutes before a legally mandated blackout on campaigning fell at midnight Friday, Macron's team said in a statement that it was the victim of a "massive" cyber attack in which hackers published a mix of fake documents and real papers stolen from staff's personal and professional email accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09)
|11 hr
|AAA
|228
|FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Contr...
|23 hr
|JRichards
|1
|U.S. immigration agents waste their time loggin...
|May 4
|spytheweb
|2
|Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Resear...
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|Europe Fountains & Waterfalls Market Report 2017
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|Air Pollution Control Report on Market, Status ...
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|RGB Led strip
|May 3
|jessie01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC