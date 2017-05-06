French Prepare to Vote as Cyber Attack on Macron Probed

French voters are getting ready to vote Sunday in the final round of the country's presidential election after a last-minute twist saw front-runner Emmanuel Macron's campaign fall victim to a hacking attack. Just minutes before a legally mandated blackout on campaigning fell at midnight Friday, Macron's team said in a statement that it was the victim of a "massive" cyber attack in which hackers published a mix of fake documents and real papers stolen from staff's personal and professional email accounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.