French Prepare to Vote as Cyber Attack on Macron Probed

French voters are getting ready to vote Sunday in the final round of the country's presidential election after a last-minute twist saw front-runner Emmanuel Macron's campaign fall victim to a hacking attack. Just minutes before a legally mandated blackout on campaigning fell at midnight Friday, Macron's team said in a statement that it was the victim of a "massive" cyber attack in which hackers published a mix of fake documents and real papers stolen from staff's personal and professional email accounts.

