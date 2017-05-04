French Election: Emmanuel Macron Camp...

French Election: Emmanuel Macron Campaign Hit by "Massive" Hack

The campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was hacked, with a massive release of emails and documents dumped less than 36 hours before the final round of voting set for Sunday. The campaign said it had been the victim of a "massive and coordinated" attack and documents obtained were emails, accounting and contracts, but emphasized that false documents had been added to the cache that was released on the internet.

