French Election: Emmanuel Macron Campaign Hit by "Massive" Hack
The campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was hacked, with a massive release of emails and documents dumped less than 36 hours before the final round of voting set for Sunday. The campaign said it had been the victim of a "massive and coordinated" attack and documents obtained were emails, accounting and contracts, but emphasized that false documents had been added to the cache that was released on the internet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Contr...
|2 hr
|JRichards
|1
|U.S. immigration agents waste their time loggin...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|2
|Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Resear...
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|Europe Fountains & Waterfalls Market Report 2017
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|Air Pollution Control Report on Market, Status ...
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|RGB Led strip
|May 3
|jessie01
|1
|Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy...
|May 3
|OneWomynRiot
|14
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC