France Votes: Early Estimates Suggest Lower Turnout in Presidential Election Runoff

France's Interior Ministry said Sunday that early figures from the country's second-round of presidential elections indicate a lower turnout than in previous years, a reading that could point to support for far-right candidate Marine Le Pen . The Ministry said turnout at noon Paris time was tabbed at 28.23%, a figure that fell shy of the 28.54% estimate in first round of voting two weeks ago and the 30.12% rate estimated at the same time of the last round of presidential elections in 2012.

