Fox News Retracts Murdered DNC Staffe...

Fox News Retracts Murdered DNC Staffer Story as Hannity Pushes Conspiracy Theory

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Fox News has retracted a story insinuating that Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was murdered last year because he leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks. Tuesday's retraction, though, did not appear to have an immediate effect on Sean Hannity's coverage of Rich's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Punk Devil Fashion Dress Clothing For Party,Ste... 6 hr Andymolly 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 9 hr rockdumps 22
Aluminum Collapsible Tubes Production Line, Ext... Tue altubecan 1
High Speed Tubes Line, Aluminum Collapsible Tub... Tue altubecan 1
Aluminum Tubes Line, Aluminum Can Line China Su... Tue altubecan 1
News Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12) May 18 Brain Cancer 41
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC