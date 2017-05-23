Fox News Retracts Murdered DNC Staffer Story as Hannity Pushes Conspiracy Theory
Fox News has retracted a story insinuating that Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was murdered last year because he leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks. Tuesday's retraction, though, did not appear to have an immediate effect on Sean Hannity's coverage of Rich's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Punk Devil Fashion Dress Clothing For Party,Ste...
|6 hr
|Andymolly
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|9 hr
|rockdumps
|22
|Aluminum Collapsible Tubes Production Line, Ext...
|Tue
|altubecan
|1
|High Speed Tubes Line, Aluminum Collapsible Tub...
|Tue
|altubecan
|1
|Aluminum Tubes Line, Aluminum Can Line China Su...
|Tue
|altubecan
|1
|Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12)
|May 18
|Brain Cancer
|41
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC