Four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family house in Gaithersburg, Md., lists for $389,900
A four-bedroom, three-bathroom three-level single-family house at 127 Water St. in Gaithersburg, Md., is listing for $389,900. When you want to own a home in the Washington region and stick to a maximum sales price of $400,000, you may need to consider buying a starter home that meets your needs rather than a dream home that matches your every desire.
