Former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes Is Dead at 77
"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," Ailes' wife, Elizabeth, said in a statement to Matt Drudge, who was first to report the news. "Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many."
