Former CIA Director Brennan: Russia 'Brazenly Interfered' with 2016 Presidential Election

Former CIA Director John Brennan appeared before the House Intelligence Committee today to answer questions related to Russia meddling into the 2016 election campaign. During his opening statement, Brennan contended that "it should be clear to everyone that Russia brazenly interfered in our 2016 Presidential election and process, and that they undertook these activities despite our strong protests and explicit warning that they do not do so."

