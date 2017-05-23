Former CIA Director Brennan: Russia 'Brazenly Interfered' with 2016 Presidential Election
Former CIA Director John Brennan appeared before the House Intelligence Committee today to answer questions related to Russia meddling into the 2016 election campaign. During his opening statement, Brennan contended that "it should be clear to everyone that Russia brazenly interfered in our 2016 Presidential election and process, and that they undertook these activities despite our strong protests and explicit warning that they do not do so."
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|33 min
|rockdumps
|22
|Aluminum Collapsible Tubes Production Line, Ext...
|16 hr
|altubecan
|1
|High Speed Tubes Line, Aluminum Collapsible Tub...
|16 hr
|altubecan
|1
|Aluminum Tubes Line, Aluminum Can Line China Su...
|16 hr
|altubecan
|1
|Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12)
|May 18
|Brain Cancer
|41
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC