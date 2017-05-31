Flight diverted after fire in passeng...

Flight diverted after fire in passenger's electronic device

6 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Authorities say a JetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco landed in Michigan after a lithium battery in a passenger's laptop apparently started a fire. No injuries were reported and the plane landed safely about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.

Chicago, IL

