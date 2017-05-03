Finnish tiremaker Nokian to build $360M plant in Tennessee
State economic development officials said Wednesday the project in Dayton represents the largest investment in the history of southeastern Tennessee's Rhea County. Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says Nokian Tyres' decision was dependent on recent passage of a bill that included tax cuts for manufacturers.
