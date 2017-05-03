Finnish tiremaker Nokian to build $36...

Finnish tiremaker Nokian to build $360M plant in Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

State economic development officials said Wednesday the project in Dayton represents the largest investment in the history of southeastern Tennessee's Rhea County. Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says Nokian Tyres' decision was dependent on recent passage of a bill that included tax cuts for manufacturers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 1 Jmv1991 9
News REPORT: Many undocumented immigrants recently r... Apr 29 spytheweb 2
News Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy... Apr 29 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 10
News FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ... Apr 28 Stevecarr123 1
Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Histori... Apr 27 annejagger 1
Top Places To Claim Your Business Listings Online! Apr 27 davy 1
News Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ... Apr 27 SadButTrue 5
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC