FCC won't take action against Colbert over Trump joke

11 hrs ago

The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday that it will not take any action over a joke made by Stephen Colbert about President Donald Trump. "Consistent with standard operating procedure, the FCC's Enforcement Bureau has reviewed the complaints and the material that was the subject of these complaints," the FCC said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

