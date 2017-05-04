FCC Will Investigate Colbert's Vulgar Attacks on...
FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai went on with Neil Cavuto on Thursday to discuss Stephen Colbert's nasty, vulgar attacks on President Trump earlier this week. On Monday, Colbert, host of CBS' "The Late Show," used his opening monologue to take aim at Trump , implying the commander in chief had engaged in fellatio with Putin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|AAA
|228
|FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Contr...
|16 hr
|JRichards
|1
|U.S. immigration agents waste their time loggin...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|2
|Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Resear...
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|Europe Fountains & Waterfalls Market Report 2017
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|Air Pollution Control Report on Market, Status ...
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|RGB Led strip
|May 3
|jessie01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC