FCC: No punishment for late-night host Colbert's Trump joke

In this March 27, 2017 file photo, Stephen Colbert, host of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," appears during a taping of his show in New York. A Federal Communications Commission spokesman said Tuesday, May 23, 2017, that the agency received "thousands" of complaints about Colbert's May 1 monologue about President Donald Trump, so it reviewed the material as "standard operating procedure."

